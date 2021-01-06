Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.60.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:PEN opened at $184.28 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 635.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,476 shares of company stock worth $8,573,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

