People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 6,023,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,702,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.