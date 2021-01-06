PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Hits $148,714.52

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $148,714.52 and $66.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,491,566 coins and its circulating supply is 41,283,871 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

