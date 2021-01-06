Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 914,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,700,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

