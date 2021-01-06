Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $42.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 143,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

