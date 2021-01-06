Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGSVY. Danske lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $85.10 million for the quarter.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.