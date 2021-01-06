Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHAT. BidaskClub lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of PHAT opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.49.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Insiders have sold a total of 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

