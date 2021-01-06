Philip Austin Purchases 9,818 Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) insider Philip Austin bought 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,192.52 ($14,623.10).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.76.

