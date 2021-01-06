Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PNXGF stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

