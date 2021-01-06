Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Pillar has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $17,545.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.