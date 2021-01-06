PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

