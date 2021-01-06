Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

