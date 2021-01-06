Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a market cap of $839,751.52 and $452,253.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00210724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00514380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00252719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

