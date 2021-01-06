Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CSFB began coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SCPPF opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.