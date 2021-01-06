Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Trading Down 0.5%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.59.

About Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

