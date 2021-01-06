Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC) Trading Up 40%

Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC) shares were up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 736,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 129,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering approximately 5,100 of area located in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Township, Ontario.

