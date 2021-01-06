Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $358,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

