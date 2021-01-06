Playkey (PKT) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Playkey has a market cap of $203,129.11 and $55,050.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00047674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00327703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.14 or 0.03149099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.