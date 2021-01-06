Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $35.00. 42,362,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 30,271,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Kenausis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,072,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,675.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock valued at $75,337,094. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.