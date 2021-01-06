Pmeer Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.