Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.95 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

