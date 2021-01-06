Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

