Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) to Raise $244 Million in IPO

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) is planning to raise $244 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,600,000 shares at a price of $35.00-$39.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Poshmark, Inc. generated $247.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.6 million. Poshmark, Inc. has a market-cap of $2.7 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Stifel, William Blair, Raymond James, Cowen and JMP Securities were co-managers.

Poshmark, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: If you have a passion for fashion, you know Poshmark.) We are a social marketplace that combines the human connection of a physical shopping experience with the scale, reach, ease, and selection benefits of eCommerce. In doing so, we bring the power of community to buying and selling online. We created Poshmark in 2011 to make buying and selling simple, social, and fun. Pairing technology with the inherent human desire to socialize, our marketplace creates passion and personal connections among users. In 2019, our Active Users spent an average of 27 minutes a day on our marketplace browsing, shopping, buying, selling, and connecting with each other via 20.5 billion social interactions. We dynamically curate our marketplace into lifestyle categories that our users love, including apparel, accessories, footwear, home, and beauty. Powered by our proprietary technology, our social marketplace is purpose-built to enable simple transactions, seamless logistics, and an engaging experience at scale. As of September 30, 2020, there were over 201 million secondhand and new items for sale across 9,431 brands on our marketplace. As of September 30, 2020, we had 31.7 million Active Users, 6.2 million Active Buyers, and 4.5 million Active Sellers. We empower people to sell a few items or to become successful entrepreneurs by providing them with end-to-end seller tools. We refer to this as “making selling a superpower.” “.

Poshmark, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has employees. The company is located at 203 Redwood Shores Parkway, 8th Floor Redwood City, California 94065 and can be reached via phone at (650) 262-4771 or on the web at http://www.poshmark.com/.

