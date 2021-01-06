Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $130.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.99 million to $130.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $114.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $467.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $467.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $526.08 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $527.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

POWI stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

