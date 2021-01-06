PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter worth $6,204,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 368,370 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,098,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 114,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

PWFL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 273,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.