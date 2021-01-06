PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.79 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $250.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.21 million and the lowest is $247.94 million. PRA Group posted sales of $269.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRAA stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

