Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.15

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 5386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.