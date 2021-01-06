Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark cut shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

TSE PD opened at C$24.32 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$333.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1431881 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

