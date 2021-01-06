Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Priority Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,031,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,365,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,516 shares of company stock valued at $242,471 in the last three months. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.