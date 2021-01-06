Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.71.

LMT stock opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

