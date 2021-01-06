Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,031 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 13.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,659,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 39.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 23.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.45.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $211.63 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

