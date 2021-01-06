Private Trust Co. NA Buys 642 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

TSM stock opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $584.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $114.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.