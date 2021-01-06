Private Trust Co. NA Has $693,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

