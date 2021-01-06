Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $197.94.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.