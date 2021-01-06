Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,527 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $235.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

