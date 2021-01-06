Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 94 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

