Private Trust Co. NA Sells 170 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $111,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 641,268 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

