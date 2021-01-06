Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Progenity alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.