Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $866,232.90 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $866,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 669,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -37.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

