Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $35.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,115,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,816,679 shares of company stock worth $58,638,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Progyny has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

