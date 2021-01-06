Prometeus Hits Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00007003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $14.99 million and $1.12 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

