ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 159,983 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

