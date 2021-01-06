ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) & PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Critical Analysis

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and PRA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 1 6 5 0 2.33

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $107.09, suggesting a potential downside of 13.45%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and PRA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 2.59 $243.02 million $4.80 25.78

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -436.74% PRA Health Sciences 6.86% 25.01% 7.46%

Risk & Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services that clients to access and analyze Symphony Health and integrated third-party data. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company has a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to launch a clinical trial for developing treatments for children with relapsed acute leukemia. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.