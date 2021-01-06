Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.24

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.24 and last traded at $135.45, with a volume of 3004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after buying an additional 412,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

