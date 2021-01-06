Proptech Investment Corp. Ii’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 13th

Proptech Investment Corp. Ii’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Proptech Investment Corp. Ii had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Proptech Investment Corp. Ii’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PTICU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Proptech Investment Corp. Ii has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

About Proptech Investment Corp. Ii

Proptech Investment Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

