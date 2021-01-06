ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 453,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,902,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 123,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

