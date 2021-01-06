ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.47

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.47 and last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 3057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,554,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,798,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

