Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.22. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

