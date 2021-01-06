Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

TARA stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.76). As a group, analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.