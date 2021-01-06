PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.75 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last ninety days.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.